Mastodon’s leadership change

Eugen Rochko: My next chapter with Mastodon

Mastodon is bigger than me, and though the technology we develop on is itself decentralized—with heaps of alternative fediverse projects demonstrating that participation in this ecosystem is possible without our involvement

Rochko seems like a good guy and I thank him for all he’s done leading Mastodon all these years. When Elon Musk took over Twitter and…let’s just say he did what he did to it…Mastodon was a good place for me and my nerdy friends to land.