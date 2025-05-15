Max viewers mostly watched HBO

John Koblin: HBO’s Streaming Service Becomes ‘HBO Max’ Again

The reason for the change, executives explained, was straightforward.

People who subscribe and pay $17 a month for the streaming service wind up watching HBO content like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us,” as well as new movies, documentaries and not a whole lot more.

I know I’ve already linked to something about this story today, but why not do another one for the funniest thing to happen to media companies this year? It appears people who signed up for Max basically treated it like HBO with a bunch of other noise in the app for some reason.