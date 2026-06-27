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May 2026 was the worst sales month for Xbox consoles *ever*

Mat Piscatella: Hardware - PlayStation hardware unit sales fell to…

PlayStation hardware unit sales fell to their lowest May total since May 2000, while Xbox hardware unit sales were the lowest ever recorded for a May month.

The data goes back to 1995, and May was the worst month for hardware unit sales for Sony in 26 years, and Microsoft ever.

Meanwhile, Nintendo had a solid month, closing out selling 6 million Switch 2 consoles in its first year on the market. Thats that most for any home console ever, or second most if you consider it a handheld (falling behind the GBA’s 6.5 million back in 2001).

It’s a good thing Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming out this November to juice PS5 and Xbox Series sales, otherwise these consoles would be positively cooked.

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