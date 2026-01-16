Meet Apple's new AI model, Gemini

Joint statement from Google and Apple

Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

My only question is whether this will be more like the Maps or Search deals. Is this a forever thing where Apple is never incentivized to build their own, or is it a temporary thing while Apple figures out their own solution to replace this? My money's on the former, but time will tell.