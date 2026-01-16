Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Meet Apple's new AI model, Gemini

Joint statement from Google and Apple

Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.

My only question is whether this will be more like the Maps or Search deals. Is this a forever thing where Apple is never incentivized to build their own, or is it a temporary thing while Apple figures out their own solution to replace this? My money's on the former, but time will tell.

More like this

This post was almost angry, now it's just confused

Jez Corden: Jeff Bezos once said the quiet part out loud Bezos thinks that local PC hardware is antiquated, and

It's just like Reddit 10 years ago!

Here's a post on Digg, which relaunched in beta today to everyone. I've been using it

Back when the iPad didn't do files

Myself in 2015: iOS is 90% There, but That Last 10% Hurts I know it's not happening, but

Elon Musk monetizes CSAM on X and Grok

Casey Newton: Grok gets blocked On Friday, following days of mounting outrage over Grok generating sexualized deepfakes of women and

Apple could do the right thing. I’m not holding my breath.

Elizabeth Lopatto writing for The Verge: Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai are cowards You know what’s “offensive and sexualized,

My app defaults in 2025 (a few days late)

Robb Knight: App Defaults 2026 It's been a couple of years since my first post in this series.