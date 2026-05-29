Metal Gear Solid 2’s source code leaked

Daryl Baxter: Metal Gear Solid 2 source code leak: every surprise so far

At first, I thought nothing of it - I figured owner Konami would shut down links to it, and that'd be it. But in the weeks since, we've seen surprises like the flood animation, which only appeared in an E3 2001 trailer, being uncovered, restoring the U.S. flag at the end, as well as early ideas for the third-person camera that would appear in both Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

There’s some really cool stuff in here, and it’s great to see the PC community already modding things back into the game from this.

Oh, and:

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty is one of the best games of all time

Hell yeah it is.