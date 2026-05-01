Micro app 15: Railway Dashboard for iOS

I use Railway to host a few of my projects, and while they have a nice desktop interface in the browser, their mobile UI isn't so hot, and I wanted to make something t help me monitor things like my cost and deployments on my phone with ease. I have already made a menu bar app for the Mac that shows my cost, but an iPhone app seemed like the next logical step.

As More Birchtree members know, I was a little distracted this week, and I distracted myself by making a new app for myself. This new app is more ambitious than the last one, and it replicates more of the Railway experience, from showing deployments as they happen, to monitoring metrics, to yes, keeping an eye on cost.

I even built a widget I can leave on my home screen to monitor spending through the month!

Releaseable? Sure. Will I? Probably not. There's no money to be made on this, it's really made for me and me only, and the effort needed to maintain and add things like a privacy policy to this thing isn't worth it to me. Still, it'll bring me value constantly, and that's the beauty of these little micro apps.