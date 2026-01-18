Mastodon
Moving beyond consoles

This video from Brendon Bigley resonated with me. A PC is really the ideal gaming platform in 2026, and it's only getting better. I have a PS5 that I got back in 2021, but the only game I played on it in 2025 was Death Stranding 2. Everything else was played on my PC or Switch.

I'm not saying a PC is the right choice for everyone, but once you get comfortable with PC gaming (which is easier than ever, for what it's worth), it's hard to get too excited about the consoles anymore. Nintendo continues to play the long game by doing their own thing.

