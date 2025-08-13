"Musk failed to provide evidence to support his claim"
Joe Rossignol on MacRumors: Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings
"Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk said in a post on X (Twitter), which he also owns.
Musk failed to provide evidence to support his claim.
The billionaire’s claim of our time.
