My next app is called Quick Notes

The thing I love about being a developer is that I can identify gaps in my own life and instead of complaining about how annoying they are, I can actually fix them. It's amazing!

As I revealed to More Birchtree subscribers a few days ago, I had a problem where I liked to compose blog posts while I walked my dog, but I found it hard to type while on the go. iOS’s built-in dictation should help me here, but I find it pretty terrible so I don’t like using that. However, Apple just released this really nice, local transcription tool in iOS 26 and I happen to already know how it works due to my Quick Subtitles app. What if I could just dictate a blog post into my phone, get a high quality transcript, and paste that into my writing app? Sure, I'll have to edit it a bit, but I'll be 90% there.

I started coding this app on Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning I had a public beta running. I've been using the app to help write several of the posts I've published since then and it's been an absolute godsend. I don't know how many other people will benefit from this, but I love it so much.

The UI is quite basic, and I'm not sure how much I'm going to stress about making it gorgeous, but here's a couple screenshots of it in action.

I plan on releasing the app for free within the next month, but if you're interested in early access, a reminder that More Birchtree subscribers get TestFlight access to all my apps.