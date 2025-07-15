My robot vacuum is everything I want in a computer

I don’t usually take part in Amazon Prime Day, in no small part because I don’t tend to buy things unless I have a good reason to, and a sale isn’t a good enough reason on its own. But I have been eyeing a piece of tech for a few months now that I’ve never gotten myself to pull the trigger on, robot vacuums, and I knew Prime Day was coming so I shortlisted a few I thought would work for me, I loaded them up in camelcamelcamel to make sure I was getting an actual deal, and pulled the trigger on one last week.

I’ve written before about how my “toxic tech trait” is that I like it when computers take a while to do something. Bonus points if I can set a series of event in motion and the computer follows those steps. Well, it turns out a robot vacuum is maybe the ultimate version of that in consumer tech today.

Seriously, you take it out of the box and it asks to wander around your home, creating a high quality floor plan. This took about 20 minutes and was fascinating to watch, but now the robot is ready to really rock, so I told it to actually go ahead and clean. With a few simple commands I can tell it where to clean, how aggressively to clean, and whether I want it to vacuum, mop, or both. Then it goes off and does it over the course of an hour or so. It’s awesome.

And I can schedule jobs to automatically kick off, like the one day a week my wife and I both leave the house for work.

It also leans into my other (pretty typical, probably) trait of hating housework. Maybe I should have a schedule, but if I’m being honest, the only two times I vacuum are when I can see detritus on the floor or when we’re having company over tomorrow. I mop like once or twice a year. The fact I can now have a robot mindlessly do that every week while I’m not even in the house to notice it is pure magic.

Anyway, I got this one (not affiliate link) because a friend has had it for a while and swears by it. If you’ve been on the fence about one as well, I highly recommend giving one a shot.