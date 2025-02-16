99% of the time I want my software to be as fast as humanly possible. I want UI elements that respond quickly, and I want keyboard shortcuts to do as much as possible.

But 1% of the time, for whatever reason, I just like when a computer takes a long time to do something. Do I wish that my YouTube videos exported from Final Cut Pro in five seconds? Of course! Do I also get a weird sense of satisfaction to know that my computer is working for an extended period on something I told it to do? For whatever reason, yes! Do I even get a weird thrill when I sign into PayPal and see like 20 URLs pop up in the address bar as it goes through a million steps to do a simple login? Inexplicably, yes as well.

I can’t explain it rationally, it’s just my toxic tech trait.