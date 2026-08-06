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Native app propaganda is working

No One's Happy: Native Apps Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible

Most native apps collect far more data than their website equivalents ever could. They request permissions to hardware, sensors, and background processes that browsers deliberately restrict. The third-party software embedded in these apps frequently transmits your location, device identifiers, and behavioral data to third parties before you even see a consent prompt.

This is your regular reminder that native apps have access to a hell of a lot more info about you and your device than websites. The Apple ecosystem seems to have it in their heads that native apps are where you go for privacy, but they've got it largely reversed. Remember the Loupe app released a few months ago that showed all the things an app can collect without even asking permission for anything? Yeah, almost none of that is possible on the web.

I'm not saying don't use native apps, but understand how this stuff works. Some people seem to have an impression that native apps are inherently more private, and that's simply not the case.

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