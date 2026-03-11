Mastodon
New wallpaper generator just dropped

ColorFlow is a really cool new wallpaper and animation generator from the folks over at ls.graphics, and it's pretty rad (and it's totally free).

Of course it can use pro apps. It’s a computer

When I started doing YouTube in 2020, I was in the middle of my iPad era, and the only Mac
Terraink makes rad maps on demand

Terraink is a cool new website that lets you create cool maps of whatever location you want to. That'

Tom Scott on AI in February 2023

From the video: I've been complaining for years that it feels like nothing has really changed since smartphones

How to make Midnight City

M83’s Midnight City is one of my favorite songs of all time, and this video recreating it is brilliant.

When the words on the page don’t match what you’re trying to say (follow up on the Ben Thompson post)

Ben Thompson: Technological Scale and Government Control, Paramount Outbids Netflix for Warner Bros. This is a lot more complicated than

"What are you going to do, stop me? I've got the guns," is a wild government argument for tech pundits to support

Over the last couple weeks, Anthropic and the Department of War have been engaged in a war of words over