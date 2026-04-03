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Nintendo's digital games will be cheaper than physical

Nintendo's digital games will be cheaper than physical

Nintendo: About Nintendo Switch 2 Game Pricing

Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi™ and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch™ 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions.

Considering Nintendo caught up with Sony and Microsoft and made their first party games $70 this generation (except for Mario Kart World, which cost $80 which is honestly outrageous), it's nice to have at least one video game headline that isn't about how a company is increasing prices further.

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