Nintendo's financial results are actually pretty interesting

Nintendo's fiscal year just ended on March 31, and their annual results report has some goodies in there I thought were worth shouting out.

First up, the company made a lot less money than in the previous year, with 30% lower revenue and 46% lower profits. As someone who typically follows the financial results of major tech companies that have relatively stable revenue, it's interesting to see another company that is undeniably successful, but has rather large swings from year to year. This drop is, of course, explained by the switch being so deep into its life cycle, and the pain is certainly buffeted by the fact that their 2026 expectations are absolutely through the roof for how well the Switch 2 is going to help them (63% YoY growth).

It's also interesting to see they just lay out plainly how many Nintendo Switch 2s they expect to sell in the coming year, which is 15 million. Based on how it's gone so far, it really sounds like they can manufacture 15 million devices in the next 12 months.

Another thing I found really interesting was that for every full year that the OLED Switch has been on the market, it has been the top-selling model in the lineup. I thought this was notable since pretty recently it also came to my attention that the unit sale numbers of the iPhone are dominated by Pro models as well. For a lot of tech products, the entry-level model often is the top seller, but it is interesting to see in some categories, the most expensive models actually also move the most units.

I'm also always interested in how well physical media is doing compared to digital game sales, and how those numbers may differ from platform to platform. Nintendo reports that about 53% of their software sales are digital. Meanwhile, I don't think Microsoft and Sony report these numbers specifically, but the data we do have from reporters like Mat Piscatella indicates PS5 owners buy 78% of their games digitally, and Xbox owners buy 91% of their games digitally.

Still on the physical versus digital thing. It's expected, but also fun to see that the percentage of software sales that are digital drops significantly in the quarter that includes Christmas. It just feels so much better to give someone a physical game than to give them an envelope with a download code.

The most important thing for me is that Nintendo seems to continue to have a healthy business, which is just great to see. Like any company, I have my beef with them, but I think the world is better having Nintendo in it.