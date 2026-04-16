No vibe coded visionOS bump

This post on Reddit caught my attention:

Been curious about the state of the visionOS ecosystem so I pulled the numbers from Appfigures on every app released specifically for visionOS since the platform was announced. This excludes the thousands of 2D iPad/iPhone apps that are just compatible with the headset.



The Feb 2024 launch triggered a spike of 260 native apps in a single month, the highest ever. Since mid-2024 it's settled into a steady 20 to 45 new native apps per month.



Also keep in mind these are only what's available on the public App Store. As a developer myself, most of what's actually being built today never gets published there. It's enterprise software, and it barely makes the news.



With visionOS 27 coming later this year and a next-gen Vision Pro potentially landing within two years, I think the ecosystem is a lot healthier than the chart alone suggests.

Setting aside the fact this has the "actually, there are tons of Vision Pro users, you just can't see them" argument that's all too common in the /r/visionpro subreddit, this top comment caught my eye:

What surprised me is that I don't see a boom correlated with “vibe coding.” I think I read elsewhere that there was something like an 80% jump in the App Store due to coding agents, so I’m wondering why that hasn’t happened here🧐

The agentic coding revolution has hit web and iOS dev really hard, with record numbers of GitHub projects and iOS apps being created, but it seems this has completely avoided the visionOS platform. Or maybe even worse, it has, and the 36 new apps we saw in March 2026 would have been closer to zero if this wasn't happening.