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Not all "vibe coding" is created equal

Sean Goedecke: LLMs reward expertise

the idea here — that domain knowledge makes you better at using LLMs — is something I’ve also experienced in my own work. If you have a good theory of your codebase, you can push the LLM much harder than if you have no familiarity. Because you have your own sense of what a good solution might look like, you can say “no, I think it could be simpler here”, or “but don’t we already do X?”, or “can we express this problem in these familiar terms?“.

Sean is right on the money here. It's really cool what you can do with coding agents, and they allow less technical people to create code. However, interacting with these models when you have no idea how the code works and when you do know how the code works are completely different experiences.

As time goes on, I feel quite strongly that those who will benefit the most from coding agents are those who have a good combination of technical understanding, a good design eye, and excellent product intuition/research.

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