"Not everyone can become a great developer, but a great developer can come from anywhere"

As someone who works in a professional software development environment every day, and who has brought those practices into my personal development flows, this video tickled me a bit. The video talks about how you can't just type a single phrase into an AI coding bot and have it spit out something perfect. Instead, they suggest defining the product, building a requirements doc, creating epics and stories, and doing iterative development, testing as you go.

I fully endorse this, and I find it a much better way to work. Think about it, you wouldn't write your entire app before trying to run it, right? You wouldn't expect an engineer to get one sentence from Product and that was enough to build the thing the business wanted either. I know there are some doomers out there who think AI-assisted development is terrible, and they can back up their point by pointing at amateur users who don't know what they're doing and make mistakes, but I'm convinced that the people who can make the best use of these new tools are those with a keen sense of product and engineering practices. As Gusteau said in the classic Pixar film Ratatouille, "not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere." In 2025, everyone can code a website or an app with LLM coding agents, but it still takes more than a Cursor or ChatGPT subscription to make something great. Learning the principles of product development will help you go from "whoa, this thing can code for me!" to "I've built an actually useful product."