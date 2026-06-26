Notion Mail is shutting down September 22

Notion on X:

We’re winding down the Notion Mail inbox across web, desktop, and iOS on September 22.

It's a bit of a bummer, but truth be told, this didn't quite hit the mark. It was kind of like "Superhuman, but for cheap" when it launched, but once they started charging for the AI features, it just became "as expensive as Superhuman, but not quite as good". Once the price advantage went away, I reverted to Mimestream, myself.

If they wind down Notion Calendar, someone better hold me back, though.