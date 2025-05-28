NVIDIA's growth is insane (duh, but still)

NVIDIA just reported their financials for Q1 of fiscal year 2026, and it's all big numbers. The reported a record $3.8 billion in gaming revenue, but that is dwarfed by the $39 billion they made from "data center" revenue. All things said, they brought in $44 billion in the quarter.

Where it gets really interesting is looking back at their FY Q1 2022, so just 4 years ago, what did they do? They reported record gaming revenue of $2.76 billion, record data center revenue of $2.05 billion, and a record total revenue of $5.66 billion.

Back then, gaming was 49% of their overall revenue. Today, despite gaming growing as well, it only accounts for 8% of their revenue.