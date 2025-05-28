NVIDIA's growth is insane (duh, but still)
Links
NVIDIA's growth is insane (duh, but still)
On this page
NVIDIA just reported their financials for Q1 of fiscal year 2026, and it's all big numbers. The reported a record $3.8 billion in gaming revenue, but that is dwarfed by the $39 billion they made from "data center" revenue. All things said, they brought in $44 billion in the quarter.
Where it gets really interesting is looking back at their FY Q1 2022, so just 4 years ago, what did they do? They reported record gaming revenue of $2.76 billion, record data center revenue of $2.05 billion, and a record total revenue of $5.66 billion.
Back then, gaming was 49% of their overall revenue. Today, despite gaming growing as well, it only accounts for 8% of their revenue.
Discussion