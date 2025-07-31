Ollama's New App

Ollama's New App:

Ollama’s new app is now available for macOS and Windows.

This is awesome! Ollama is the go-to source for getting and using open source, local LLMs. Previously, there was a terminal interface for chatting with these models and apps like ChatWise could tap into those local models installed via Ollama, but it's great to have an option straight from Ollama themselves.

One nice thing here is that when you open the app, you can download a selection of models inline rather than running a terminal command like before, which hopefully makes it more welcoming to people who never want to open a terminal in their lives.

As someone who firmly believes that LLMs have real value and that they will more and more run locally on our devices, and having tools like this should make this easier.