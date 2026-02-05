OpenAI swears their ads won't do what every single other ads platform has done
Richard Lawler & Hayden Field: Sam Altman responds to Anthropic’s ‘funny’ Super Bowl ads
OpenAI says its ad test will only appear for logged-in users on free or ChatGPT Go accounts, while maintaining that “Ads do not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you. Answers are optimized based on what’s most helpful to you. Ads are always separate and clearly labeled.”
We will see. Quoting myself from when OpenAI announced ads:
I will be shocked if ads don't become a revenue knob that OpenAI can crank up and up and up until users are as annoyed with them as they are with Google.