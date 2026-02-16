Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Optimizing for 3 users

Anil Dash: Launch it 3 times

I’ve seen so many teams trying to figure out how to optimize the engagement of the three users on their app, or the five people who come to their site, while forgetting about the other eight billion people who have no idea they exist.

This is good advice.

More like this

The data has changed

Rachel Thomas: Breaking the Spell of Vibe Coding It is worth experimenting with AI coding agents to see what they

I’m going to say something nice about a Musk product…

From the Southwest newsroom: Southwest Airlines Brings Starlink Ultra-Fast WiFi Onboard Southwest® plans to rapidly integrate Starlink into its fleet.

Thank god we shot down that party balloon

Karoun Demirjian, Eric Schmitt, Kate Kelly, Hamed Aleaziz, and Luke Broadwater (phew!): Border Officials Are Said to Have Caused El

The Future is an Empty Room

God damn, Jacob Geller is the best of us. He's an astounding essayist, and his work is consistently

Better Siri is, yet again, a little farther off

Jay Peters: Apple keeps hitting bumps with its overhauled Siri Nearly a year ago, Apple delayed planned features for Siri

Don't hold your breath for that 4 day work week

Aruna Ranganathan, Xingqi Maggie Ye: AI Doesn’t Reduce Work—It Intensifies It In our in-progress research, we discovered that