Our computers are just too good

Andy Nicolaides: I’m not a Pro, and that’s okay.

I started to realise recently, but was fully reconciled in my mind after using the MacBook Neo for a few days. The realisation is that, when it comes to my personal devices at least, I’m not a pro and I don’t need the best / top of the range of every product I get to get a lot of joy, and productivity out of them. This is a completely obvious statement to most people reading this I imagine, and it’s kind of blown my mind it took me so long to realise it.

Other than my spell check really not liking the "realise" spelling my British friend uses here, I love this article. Andy points out something I've been wresting around with for a while as well: our computers are better (way better?) than they need to be.

The MacBook Neo is a fuckin' irresistible (I saw two in first class on a recent flight!) and the iPhone Air isn't lighting up the sales charts, but even I can't help but enjoy using this single-camera, okay-battery phone sometimes. By all accounts, the 17 Pro iPhones are selling quite well too, and part of that is because they're technically very good, but I can't help but also think that the colors and the design really hit with a lot of people.

For better or worse, I think that I remain a "pro" user. I was at a few concerts and a wedding recently, and I did regret not having the best cameras at a few of those, and while I am traveling with my Neo and using it as my "couch computer", every time I use my MacBook Pro, I go, "hot damn, that's amazing."

I still love the Neo, though. It's got…something…