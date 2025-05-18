Owning digital goods means having the file, not some stupid ledger

Matthew Gault for 404 Media: NFTs That Cost Millions Replaced With Error Message After Project Downgraded to Free Cloudflare Plan

On Friday, thousands of NFTs that had once sold collectively for millions of dollars vanished from the internet and were replaced with the phrase “This content has been restricted. Using Cloudflare’s basic service in this manner is a violation of the Terms of Service.” The pictures eventually returned but their brief loss, as a result of one of the services that served the NFTs being migrated to a free account, is a reminder of the ephemeral nature of digital goods as well as the craze for crypto-backed pictures that dominated the internet for a few years.

As I must have said a million times during the NFT fad, true digital ownership is owning DRM-free versions on your local hard drive (or drives, if you believe in backups). I guess it's kinda cool that there's a public record of your purchase, but like, may I suggest an email receipt to a DRM-free file as a superior alterantive?

Is it too bold to say I think I own the wallpapers I bought from BasicAppleGuy more than anyone owns a bored ape and didn't save it to their personal SSD?