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Panic rocks

Ian Carlos Campbell: Panic is refunding tariff fees paid by Playdate owners

Panic, software publisher and creator of the Playdate, is refunding customers for any US tariff fees they paid to purchase its console, Game Developer reports. The Trump administration's tariff regime was confirmed to be illegal following a Supreme Court decision in February 2026, and Panic, like other companies, applied for a refund. Unlike other companies, though, it's not pocketing that money.

Panic is one of the good ones.

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