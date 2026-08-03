PC gamers just don't want to buy games from Xbox, even to play on their Xbox handhelds

At the end of last year, I bought the ROG Xbox Ally X because I wanted a high-performance portable gaming PC, and that seemed like the best option of the bunch. We also happened to be on the verge of 2026, which looked like it was going to bring increased costs across the board for tech. And while I didn't strictly need it yet, it did seem like if I was going to upgrade, it was only going to be more expensive if I waited. Outside of the software, I think the device is quite good for my needs. It's meaningfully more powerful than a Steam Deck, and that was my main criteria.

However, it must be said that I have given Microsoft exactly zero dollars since that purchase. I don't subscribe to Game Pass, and I don't buy games from the Xbox store. In fact, I found the software experience so insanely bad that I flashed Linux onto it and am far happier now. I was kind of curious if I was alone here, and thankfully, Jez Corden of Windows Central: has some date to report here:

Around 75% of Xbox Ally owners also own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass

And:

Of non-subscribing users: If an Xbox Ally user was also an Xbox console owner, around a quarter of those users also made purchases on the Xbox PC ecosystem. However, if the Xbox Ally owner was not an Xbox console owner, that figure dropped to a measly 2%. Suggesting that almost 100% of non-Xbox owning, new Xbox Ally owners simply went straight to Steam.

It does seem I am in the minority here, as I'm in the one quarter of owners who don't use Game Pass, and it would have been nice to break down the other 25% to see how many were Xbox console owners as well. It does speak to Microsoft's utter failure at being the gaming hub on their own Windows platform. When you see numbers like this, if you're not an Xbox console owner, there is basically a 0% chance you are buying games from the Xbox store on PC.