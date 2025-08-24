People really do change

Annie from annie's blog: People Can Change

Calcification occurs when you don’t pay attention. The tissues harden in place. Things get dry and brittle. Another word for calcification is death. Change is life. Be open, and don’t be afraid to ask others to be open, too.

This post is so good.

Whenever I post something that implies people can change or can learn, I get a frustrating amount of replies from people who think there's no point because people are too stubborn or stupid to change. "They're a lost cause," is a common trope. I truly think that people have the capacity to change because I've seen it in myself and in people in my life.