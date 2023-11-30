Plex started emailing your friends and family what you’ve been watching. People didn’t like that

Jason Koebler: Plex Users Fear New Feature Will Leak Porn Habits to Their Friends and Family

A new feature, called “Discover Together,” expands social aspects of Plex and introduces an “Activity” tab: “See what your friends have watched, rated, added to their Watchlist, or shared with you,” Plex notes. It also shares this activity in a “week in review” email that it sent to Plex users and people who have access to their servers.

Good freaking lord, what a bad idea for an email.