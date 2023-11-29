Robert De Niro is the best

Marianne Garvey for CNN: Robert De Niro claims his speech was censored by the Gotham Awards and Apple: ‘How dare they do that’

“The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out and I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it,” De Niro, prompting cheers from the room. He then pulled up his remarks on his phone and read aloud to the audience.

And:

De Niro said as he read his prepared remarks, adding he had intended to thank organizers and the studio. “But I don’t really feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually.”

You should read the linked article to see what he said, but suffice it to say I continue to be a big De Niro fan.

Also, there is about a 0.0001% chance I would be linking to these remarks if they were left in his prompter. The Streisand effect never misses.