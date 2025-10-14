Mastodon
Pokémon Legends Z-a might be a winner

Rebekah Valentine writing for IGN: Pokémon Legends: Z-a Review in Progress

If the rest of my adventure holds up (and the Switch 1 performance isn’t a disaster), we could finally have a 3D game worthy of the Pokémon franchise on our hands. It’d be about dang time.

This game comes out Thursday and I'm excited to pick it up. It sounds like it's going to be pretty good, and it seems to be the first Pokémon game in years that has had it's tech figured out from the start.

Should I be doing sponsorships?!

Becca's spent one year going solo and breaks down her revenue through the year. The biggest thing that

Apparently modern DVD releases are worse than they were 20 years ago

Not to steal Alec's thunder here, but apparently some of these TV show re-releases are using single-layer DVDs

The sort of mother fucker who makes SlopTok

Hank Green on the new Sora 2 app: If you are the kind of mother fucker who will create SlopTok,

Thank you sir, can I have another?

Chris Cameron writing for The New York Times: Apple Takes Down ICE Tracking Apps in Response to Trump Pressure Campaign

Goodbye, the "good old days" of Game Pass

Microsoft is updating Game Pass again, most notably for many that the price of the Ultimate tier is increasing from

Stop expecting the bare minimum

Jess Weatherbed: Apple’s Future MacBook Pro Might Have a Touchscreen I’m curious to see if future touchscreen MacBook