Pro workflows benefit from touch too

Jason Snell: Quick thoughts about the new MacBook Pro

one portion of Apple’s intro video showed a developer using Xcode to test an iOS app, and they were touching the app in the iOS simulator. That… is a really cool use case. For the first time, developers will be able to touch their apps right on their laptop screen during development.

You might be asking yourself what iOS developers don't have an iPhone? Sure, most of them do, but more of them don't have an iPad. And as someone who has several apps theoretically optimized for the iPhone Duo, but who has not been able to use an iPhone Duo yet to verify how they work, yeah, this would have been nice over the past month.