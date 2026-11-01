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Birchtree
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Pro workflows benefit from touch too

Jason Snell: Quick thoughts about the new MacBook Pro

one portion of Apple’s intro video showed a developer using Xcode to test an iOS app, and they were touching the app in the iOS simulator. That… is a really cool use case. For the first time, developers will be able to touch their apps right on their laptop screen during development.

You might be asking yourself what iOS developers don't have an iPhone? Sure, most of them do, but more of them don't have an iPad. And as someone who has several apps theoretically optimized for the iPhone Duo, but who has not been able to use an iPhone Duo yet to verify how they work, yeah, this would have been nice over the past month.

More like this

The computer did what we told it to do. Eek!

Hank Green on Threads I feel very alone in the way I see the hugging face hack which is that openAI trained a bunch of super effective hacker bots to act like the only thing that mattered in the world was winning a hacking challenge and then gave them hacker tools, removed a bunch of

Boost more cool shit

FlohGro in response to my post asking if we're happy with Mastodon being an ever-shrinking social network: Be Generous With Boosts No. I joined Mastodon in the same first wave that Matt Birchler describes, and I've enjoyed it every day since. At the same time, it's sad to

Passkeys are a trap. No they're not!

Shot: Passkeys are a trap. Do not use them. Like the Trojan Horse, passkeys are legitimately elegant on the surface, but there is something troubling inside. Chaser: Passkeys Are Not a Trap The post holds up TOTP as "already" a great solution. TOTP is better than a password alone, absolutely, but it has

X has all the jerks

Lex Friedman (on what has to be the best new tech blog of 2026) writes I can’t believe we’re still arguing over whether X is for jerks, which you should just go read: People can post wherever they want to post. I’m not trying to dictate where John spends his time online.

The iPhone Duo is too damn small

John Gruber: ★ The iPhone Duo The Duo name is perfect. It truly is like having two devices in one. The outer device is, by far, the worst iPhone Apple has ever made. It’s a miserable fat little thing. The inner device is a splendid, joyful, beautiful tablet, with a UI that out-iPads the

How to become a mark for con artists

Hank Green in a video about Theranos: We should not be complacent about the ways in which our world sucks. But if we're convinced that everything sucks and it's because people are terrible and nothing works when that's obviously not true, then we become the marks for con artists.