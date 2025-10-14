Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
Politics

Psst, it’s a cult

Kit Maher writing for CNN: $1 Trump Coin Draft Is ‘Real,’ US Treasurer Says

“No fake news here,” US Treasurer Brandon Beach post on X in response to images of the coin on X. “These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

But is it legal?

It’s not clear the controversial coin design will be minted: It’s against US law to display the image of a sitting president or living former president. A president may be featured on a coin no sooner than two years following the president’s death.

I'll stop saying the Republican party is a cult once they stop acting like it.

