Reddit sues Perplexity, but maybe Reddit are the baddies?

Mike Masnick: Reddit’s ‘AI Scraping’ Lawsuit Is an Attack on the Open Internet

Even if you love Reddit and hate AI, you should be worried about this lawsuit. If it succeeds, it would fundamentally close off most of the open internet.

And:

If that’s the case, then… you don’t believe in an open internet. Text and data mining is a part of the open internet. Building on the work of others is part of the open internet. You can’t just claim “we support the open internet, but not if we say you’re misusing it.” It’s not your call.

I know for many people, seeing headlines that Reddit was suing Perplexity was all they needed to hear; obviously Perplexity is in the wrong, right? Masnick makes the case that it's just not that straightforward.