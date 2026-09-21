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Resident Evil movie is widely adored and makes an ass-ton of money

Michael Cripe: Resident Evil Defies Expectations as Zach Cregger Adaptation Collects $108 Million Globally After First Weekend in Theaters

It's a franchise-best opening for the horror-comedy hybrid that saw it bring in $60 million domestically and $48.3 million internationally. That's a good hunk of change more than even some healthy projections, which had most expecting a $40-$50 million domestic opening for Resident Evil.

2026 has been nothing if not a showcase after showcase of how angry (typically) right wing influencers and their social media lackeys are living in their own reality where they’re mad about things no one else is.

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A new retro handheld has my attention

Daryl Baxter: Retroid Pocket Nova review: the best 4:3 retro handheld The latest handheld by Retroid answers something that its users have been asking for - give us a handheld as powerful as the Pocket, but with a 4:3 display. That's what the Retroid Pocket Nova essentially is This looks rad. There&

Apple's C2 modem is in the iPhone 18 Pro Max (except in America)

Joe Rossignol: Apple Says iPhone 18 Pro Max Sold in U.S. Differs in One Way Apple now says the iPhone 18 Pro has a C2 modem worldwide, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max uses the chip in every country except for the U.S. What a weird one.

The iPhone Air seems extremely niche in general, but my users love it

The iPhone Air seems extremely niche in general, but my users love it
David Smith shared some numbers on how many people are using WidgetSmith, his insanely popular, and therefore pretty representative of

Drawably is a hand-drawn UI library

Drawably is a hand-drawn UI library
It's not particularly useful for me, but I really dig this little UI library.

Arc Raiders has faded away while I wasn't looking

Arc Raiders has faded away while I wasn't looking
Jamie Hore: Are We Really Witnessing the "Downfall" of Arc Raiders? That’s according to a 9 August

NVIDIA is doing the iPhone thing

Ben Thompson: Nvidia Earnings, Dollars Per Gigawatt, Open and Hugging Face Nvidia right now continues to be like Apple in the early years of the iPhone: for years forecasting was easy and reliable, because the company’s revenue was a function of how many phones they could make and how many carriers they supported; we