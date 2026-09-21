Resident Evil movie is widely adored and makes an ass-ton of money

A new retro handheld has my attention
Daryl Baxter: Retroid Pocket Nova review: the best 4:3 retro handheld
The latest handheld by Retroid answers something that its users have been asking for - give us a handheld as powerful as the Pocket, but with a 4:3 display. That's what the Retroid Pocket Nova essentially is
This looks rad. There&
Apple's C2 modem is in the iPhone 18 Pro Max (except in America)
Joe Rossignol: Apple Says iPhone 18 Pro Max Sold in U.S. Differs in One Way
Apple now says the iPhone 18 Pro has a C2 modem worldwide, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max uses the chip in every country except for the U.S.
What a weird one.
The iPhone Air seems extremely niche in general, but my users love it
David Smith shared some numbers on how many people are using WidgetSmith, his insanely popular, and therefore pretty representative of
Drawably is a hand-drawn UI library
It's not particularly useful for me, but I really dig this little UI library.
Arc Raiders has faded away while I wasn't looking
Jamie Hore: Are We Really Witnessing the "Downfall" of Arc Raiders?
That’s according to a 9 August
NVIDIA is doing the iPhone thing
Ben Thompson: Nvidia Earnings, Dollars Per Gigawatt, Open and Hugging Face
Nvidia right now continues to be like Apple in the early years of the iPhone: for years forecasting was easy and reliable, because the company’s revenue was a function of how many phones they could make and how many carriers they supported; we