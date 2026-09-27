Riley Hill on the Fold8's crease
Riley Hill: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review: Worth Buying in Years
As for the crease, it’s not something you see when looking at the larger display head-on. Tilt the phone slightly off-angle, and you see it. It’s minimal, but it’s there. Not a big deal. The only slight annoyance with the crease is that you still feel it when performing swipe gestures. It ever so slightly detracts from the device’s premium feel, but I don’t want to overstate this; it’s a very minor thing.
I really think a lot of iPhone owners are about to learn how a minor crease is not a big deal, and the "Apple will never ship a phone with a noticeable crease" folks will realize that a minor crease isn't a huge deal (even if it would be nice to totally eliminate one day).