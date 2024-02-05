RSS and acid, name a more iconic duo

Keenan: RSS Readers Make Me Want to Jump Into a Vat of Acid!

Opening an RSS reader is about the quickest way I know how to trigger a panic attack in myself next to Googling "colon cancer symptoms reddit." Even when I do my best to only subscribe to sources I truly care about, having the app populate an endless feed triggers violent convulsions deep within me. It's like opening a door in your house only to discover your parents fucking. You gotta get out of there as quickly as possible, even if it's through a window.

I recently said Keenan was my favorite blogger, and I think this post is a good example of why that is. I vehemently disagree (or at least feel differently about) on this topic, but I read the whole damn thing.

(Not that this is a debate, but I love RSS because it puts me in control of what I choose to follow along with, not social media shares or algorithms. In my book, RSS readers are wonderfully pure, and my seeming unfair advantage here is that I never see my feeds as todo lists, and if I ever don’t have the time or energy to see it all, I just “mark all as read” and move on with my life. No guilt!)