Podcasts are surprisingly tough

Anil Dash: “Wherever You Get Your Podcasts” Is a Radical Statement

But here's the thing: being able to say, "wherever you get your podcasts" is a radical statement. Because what it represents is the triumph of exactly the kind of technology that's supposed to be impossible: open, empowering tech that's not owned by any one company, that can't be controlled by any one company, and that allows people to have ownership over their work and their relationship with their audience.

Podcasts have proven to be surprisingly resilient against attempts to centralize and privatize them.