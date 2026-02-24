Mastodon
Shocker: Apple will update macOS UI to make touch a good experience 😉

Juli Clover reporting on Mark Gurman’s latest report: Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro Coming in 2026 With Dynamic Island and Redesigned macOS Controls

Apple is updating macOS to make it more touch friendly. Users will be able to tap or click on-screen elements, and controls will change based on input method. If a user taps on a menu bar item, for example, it will display a larger set of controls optimized for touch. Touch-based options will be integrated throughout macOS, and it will support iPad features like pinch gestures for zooming in or out and fast scrolling.

One of the frustrating things about being someone who said macOS would get touch one way was battling with people who seemed to think Apple would never change the macOS UI to make this a good experience, and therefore it was a bad idea. To say nothing of the macOS and iPadOS stock UI elements being nearly pixel-perfect clones of each other now, of course Apple was going to make some changes.

I can’t wait for this, and I doubly can’t wait for them to make a tablet-style Mac.

