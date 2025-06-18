So many $200 per month options!

Cursor CEO Michael Truell writing on the company blog: Introducing the Ultra Plan

We're excited to roll out an option to purchase Ultra, a $200 / mo plan with 20x more usage than Pro.

It's really amazing how pricing works in software markets where everything magically has the same pricing for everything. ChatGPT rolled out a $20/month plan and then Claude, Google, and Cursor all followed suit. Then ChatGPT got its insane $200/month Pro plan, which was then followed closely by Claude, Google, and now Cursor.