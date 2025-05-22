Solor is on a freaking roll

Euan Graham, Nicolas Fulghum, and Katye Altieri: Global Electricity Review 2025 (yes, I did read this after watching Hank Green's video)

Rapid solar growth is helping the world meet growing electricity demand and avoiding the use of more expensive fossil fuels. Global solar generation is now large enough to power all of India. Without the 2,131 TWh that solar power provides, global fossil generation would be 12% higher than it is today. In 2024, generation from solar avoided an estimated 1,658 million tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) of emissions - equivalent to the United States’ power sector emissions.

There is so much interesting data in this report, but I'm highlighting solar gains because good lord look at that growth! For all the pearl clutching of some, solar is a remarkable technology that we should be embracing as much as we can. Its rapid growth has also lead to a radical reduction in pricing, so it's cheaper and more efficient than ever. It's win, win!

Anyway, there's tons more in here worth a look.