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Birchtree
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Speeed

The Speeed YouTube channel has been around for about a year, but I discovered them a few months ago when they had a decently viral video that told you how to do things no one teaches you. This is the sort of "male influencer content" I can get behind.

More like this

The iPhone Air is for enthusiasts

Hartley Charlton: iPhone Air's Poor Sales Spook Rivals Into Ditching Ultra-Thin Phone Plans A Weibo leaker today suggested

It’s cancel Kimmel time again

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday last week in a skit on his show: And of course, our first lady, Melania, is

600% is the new 2 + 2 = 5

PBS News has a quote from the very intelligent RFK Jr.: Fact-checking RFK Jr.'s claim there's

John Ternus will be Apple's next CEO (starting September 1, 2026)

Apple: Tim Cook to become Apple Executive ChairmanJohn Ternus to become Apple CEO Under Cook’s leadership Apple has grown

Our computers are just too good

Andy Nicolaides: I’m not a Pro, and that’s okay. I started to realise recently, but was fully reconciled

What if games could be "pretty successful" and not out the developer out of business?

I really loved this quote from John Linneman on a recent Digital Foundry podcast: There was a time when they