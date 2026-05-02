The iPhone Air is for enthusiasts
Hartley Charlton: iPhone Air's Poor Sales Spook Rivals Into Ditching Ultra-Thin Phone Plans
A Weibo leaker today suggested
It’s cancel Kimmel time again
Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday last week in a skit on his show:
And of course, our first lady, Melania, is
600% is the new 2 + 2 = 5
PBS News has a quote from the very intelligent RFK Jr.: Fact-checking RFK Jr.'s claim there's
John Ternus will be Apple's next CEO (starting September 1, 2026)
Apple: Tim Cook to become Apple Executive ChairmanJohn Ternus to become Apple CEO
Under Cook’s leadership Apple has grown
Our computers are just too good
Andy Nicolaides: I’m not a Pro, and that’s okay.
I started to realise recently, but was fully reconciled
What if games could be "pretty successful" and not out the developer out of business?
I really loved this quote from John Linneman on a recent Digital Foundry podcast:
There was a time when they