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Steam Machine is the first $1,400+ console

Valve: Steam Machine launches today!

Steam Machine 2TB + Steam Controller: $1,428 USD

I'm quoting this part because this is the number that matters. There is also a 512GB model for $1,128, but 512GB is pretty paltry for a PC (80% of Steam players have a PC with over 500GB), especially for a $1,000+ device. And yes, you can save $79 by not getting a controller in the box, but this is a console…most people are gonna want a controller, even if the good news is most controllers you already own will work with this out of the box (it's a PC, after all).

I don't think Valve has given an official statement, but the rumors seem to be that the expected price they were targeting was around $749 when they announced it last year. Obviously, at this point, we all know what's going on with component prices, and the Steam Machine is another victim. We'll see how it sells in the long run. I would expect it to sell out at launch because people really want this device and it looks pretty cool, but I do wonder how it's going to do long term. $1,049 for limited hard drive space and no controller is pretty rough and isn't exactly going to appeal that strongly to people who traditionally have purchased consoles.

I'll leave the reviews to the many folks who put them out today, but it seems like performance-wise, it's a little shy of what a PS5 would deliver, but for nearly double the cost, which is a tough sell as well.

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