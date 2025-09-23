Stop expecting the bare minimum

Jess Weatherbed: Apple’s Future MacBook Pro Might Have a Touchscreen

I’m curious to see if future touchscreen MacBook Pro models will adopt Apple Pencil support or if that’s a step too far.

My one ask for people talking about touch-enabled Macs is to stop thinking about Apple trying their absolute least. Some people still seem to think they'll just slap a touch sensor on the current laptops with zero changes. Some think it will only work with the Apple Pencil. Others seem to think the Apple Pencil is too much to ask.

Apple's waited a long time to do this. Apple is known for rarely being first, but coming in and doing it right when they do enter the fray. Why do we think they'll phone this one in when it finally does happen?