Strong (fanboy) opinions loosely held

Tim Hardwick writing for MacRumors: iPhone 17 Air USB-C Port May Have This Unusual Design Quirk

Dummy models shared by AppleTrack suggest that Apple has made some subtle adjustments to accommodate internal components in the tighter chassis. Most notably, the USB-C port on the bottom edge is no longer centered front-to-back. Instead, it appears shifted closer to the rear of the device, which is likely to accommodate display components within the enclosure.

Steven Hackett also comments:

I’m old enough to remember when Apple fans made fun of Samsung phone for just this sort of thing

Fans of platforms often find reasons to find the other side "undignified" and they tend to forget about those hard stances once their side starts doing the same thing. It doesn't matter if you're a fan of Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, or a political party, there are going to be things you think are better mostly because that's what your "team" does. None of us are immune from this thinking, so it's just mindful to keep them in mind and consider how strongly we actually feel about these things.