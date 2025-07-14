Superman fights for truth, justice, and the American way

Jacob Bryant: Fox News Rips ‘Superman’ for Embracing Pro-Immigrant Themes, Jokes Hero Has MS-13 on His Cape | Video

“We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us,” Conway said. “I wonder if it will be successful.”

The “ideology” being that Superman is an immigrant trying to make it in a new place, of course. And yes, it’s performing very well, especially in the US market. The best part, audiences aren't hate-watching it, they're loving it.

83% from critics and 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

An average 4.0 rating on Letterboxd

I haven't seen it yet myself, so I'll reserve any judgement until I do, but it certainly seems to be resonating with people.