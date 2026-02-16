Tahoe brings 80% charging caps to the Mac

Juli Clover: Apple Brings iPhone-Style Battery Charge Limits to the Mac in macOS Tahoe 26.4

The macOS Tahoe 26.4 beta that Apple released today includes a Charge Limit feature for the Mac. There is a new slider bar that lets Mac users select a charge level from 80 percent to 100 percent.

This is cool! macOS has been doing some of this management for you automatically, but having an option to cap my laptop at 80% makes a ton of sense for someone like me who uses their laptop plugged in 95% of the time. Honestly, Mac's could go back to having 3 hours of battery and my life wouldn't change much at all.