Terraink makes rad maps on demand

Tom Scott on AI in February 2023
From the video:
I've been complaining for years that it feels like nothing has really changed since smartphones
How to make Midnight City
M83’s Midnight City is one of my favorite songs of all time, and this video recreating it is brilliant.
When the words on the page don’t match what you’re trying to say (follow up on the Ben Thompson post)
Ben Thompson: Technological Scale and Government Control, Paramount Outbids Netflix for Warner Bros.
This is a lot more complicated than
"What are you going to do, stop me? I've got the guns," is a wild government argument for tech pundits to support
Over the last couple weeks, Anthropic and the Department of War have been engaged in a war of words over
Daft Punk & Stevie Wonder & Pharrell & Nile Rogers get lucky
I don't have anything to say other than you're welcome for finding the best 5 minutes
Anthropic does the bare minimum, but these days that's impressive
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei: Statement from Dario Amodei on our discussions with the Department of War
The Department of War