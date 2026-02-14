Mastodon
Thank god we shot down that party balloon

Karoun Demirjian, Eric Schmitt, Kate Kelly, Hamed Aleaziz, and Luke Broadwater (phew!): Border Officials Are Said to Have Caused El Paso Closure by Firing Anti-Drone Laser

Top administration officials quickly claimed that the closure was in response to a sudden incursion of drones from Mexican drug cartels that required a military response, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy declaring in a social media post that “the threat has been neutralized.”

The reality was a bit less scary.

C.B.P. officials thought they were firing on a cartel drone, the people said, but it turned out to be a party balloon.

Honestly, is there a more perfect symbol of this administration than freaking out about something foreigners are ding, causing an absolute mess, and then revealing they were freaking out over nothing?

