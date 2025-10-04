Thank you sir, can I have another?

Chris Cameron writing for The New York Times: Apple Takes Down ICE Tracking Apps in Response to Trump Pressure Campaign

Apple has removed from its App Store several programs that alert users to sightings of immigration agents after Attorney General Pam Bondi demanded they be taken down.

Setting aside how this is a much more extreme case, wasn’t the whole radicalizing force behind the rightward shift of people like Rogan and Zuckerberg that the federal government was suggesting tech platforms moderate legal speech? Now the federal government is demanding legal speech be taken down and there’s nary a peep from the free speech crowd on this one. Not surprising, I guess, that's kinda their thing now.

These days, the free speech, small government crowd is largely cheering on censoring legal speech, the federal government threatening media companies the snowflake President thinks are too mean to him, and who has called his political opponents “the enemy within”, “the most dangerous” enemy of the United States, and sending the military into cities he doesn’t like with authorization to use “full force” against those that oppose them.

Meanwhile, the President has decreed that burning the American flag (a repeatedly confirmed Constitutional 1st Amendment right) is a crime via a social media post. Set aside the additional free speech trampling, and any American 4th grader could tell you that the executive branch can’t make laws, that’s what the legislature does. Of course, the feckless clowns who control Congress surely won't bat an eye at this. Their entire purpose right now is to get on their knees and do whatever Trump wants. Separation of powers is so first-249 years of the United States, now it's all about the king.